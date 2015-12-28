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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Soundbar speaker
Discontinued
Support
HTL5140B/12
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Firmware History
Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (6)
What is ?aptX? for Bluetooth speakers?
What is ARC port and why to use it?
What is NFC and how to use it with my Philips device?
How to setup ARC connection with my Philips soundbar?
How to connect my Philips soundbar with my MP3 player?
How to use NFC feature of my Philips device?
Wireless subwoofer/speakers keeps on disconnecting
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