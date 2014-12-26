2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTL5140B/12
Powerful sound for any TV
HTL5140 is a slim Soundbar with a maximum output of 320W. A premium metal finish gives it style and it can be mounted on the wall or placed on tabletop. HDMI ARC, one HDMI in for video and Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC for wireless music.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
Bluetooth® aptX ,AAC and NFC
1 HDMI in & HDMI out ARC
320W
Two units, each one with 4 woofers and 2 tweeters inside keep sound perfectly balanced. As a whole, they output 320W of sound, which is matched by powerful bass from a 17L subwoofer box.
Go digital and get the most out of your music and movies. Even stereo music sounds great because Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround enhance digital music and videos, pumping it up so you get truly immersive surround sound out of your home cinema speaker.
Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) for wireless music steaming
3.7
of 5
10
Reviews
Nikman
26/12/2014
Malaysia
Extremely satisfied, a great improvement to stock TV speakers
Overall I am extremely satisfied with this model. I was looking for a sounder that is compact, easy to use, and a great improvement to my normal stock TV speakers. And it easily ticks all of those boxes off. All in all a great buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
Hero
07/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Simply love this soundbar
I got this during the boxing day sale online from Richer Sounds. Before deciding did lot of research online which I think helped me to pick the right product for a good price. The bass and treble is simply awesome. This is a good value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
repask
05/01/2015
United Kingdom
Great sound, crisp voice, deep bass
Perfect companion for a TV and a great theatrical experience during movies. Love it so far. Very easy to use, Bluetooth, NFC works great, HDMI ARC sound is easy to set up, simply plug in a cable to your TV and other end to the sound bar.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker