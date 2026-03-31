Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
All series
SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
HP6306/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate - English (US)
User Manual
All (8)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you