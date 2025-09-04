How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?

2 year warranty
Your Philips lady shaver requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance. Clean well after each use and rinse off hair or debris thoroughly after use. Protect the foil by attaching a cap or comb during storage.
Cleaning tools such as brushes, towels etc. or chemical liquids can cause early visual wear.
Do not tap your foil on a hard surface such as the sink to clean or dry it. This can damage the device.
Please follow the cleaning instructions below:
Please refer to the video below for more information on cleaning and maintaining your lady shaver.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HP6306/00, HP6342/00, BRL130/00.
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