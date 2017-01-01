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2 year warranty

All series

  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving

Discontinued

SatinShave EssentialWet and Dry electric shaver

HP6306/00

Safe and easy shaving

With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

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Safe and easy shaving

  • for legs

  • Single foil shaver

  • Battery operated

Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

Battery operated

Battery operated

Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

Hypoallergenic foil

Hypoallergenic foil

Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritations and rashes

Technical Specifications

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