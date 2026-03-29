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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
ClearTouch Air Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC568/69
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New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal.
All (6)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer's tank be emptied after usage?
How do I use my Philips stand garment steamer’s glove?
How should I steam a shirt with my Philips stand steamer?
The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips stand garment steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
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