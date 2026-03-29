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2 year warranty

All series

ClearTouch Air Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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ClearTouch AirGarment Steamer

GC568/69

ClearTouch Air Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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