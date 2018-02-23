The last time I ironed my clothes were probably five years ago when I was still in the uniformed service. Even so, during those times, I view ironing as the least of my priorities as it is truly a hassle. Whenever I have a mountain of crumpled clothes, I would hang them so that after a few days, the wrinkles would not be obvious or quite visible. I would usually use the dryer after washing machine by the way. The team who invented this ingenious product must have read the minds of the lazy people. This product is truly, indeed, for people like me. Good: 1. Easy to assemble 2. Slim, Quick and easy to use 3. Childproof – my one year old son was trying to explore the machine & it doesn’t seem like its going to topple over him. Unlike the ironing board and the metal heavy duty iron placed on top of it, I will always have to worry when he’s around it. Probably its time i get rid of the ironing board and heavy duty iron and get this machine for the family. 4. It has a clip to create lines. And the best part, the line can also be easily erased after steaming the line back. 5. I tried on materials like como crepe, cotton, silk and many others. It does the job very well. Bad: 1. The one and only hardcore purple dress which the steamer failed to erase its stubborn wrinkles. 2. The water tank capacity is too small. After I steamed about two dresses and one pants, the water level almost finished. This is probably because I used the highest level steam and not the eco level steam. Conclusion: Highly recommended. Main reason for purchase because it’s easy to use and really not much hassle.