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  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
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  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
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  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam

Discontinued

ClearTouch AirGarment Steamer

GC568/69

3.7
| (3) Reviews

1 award

Revive your delicate clothes with steam
New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With innovative AirStretch technology

Revive your delicate clothes with steam

  • 2200W, AirStretch Technology

  • ShoulderFit Hanger, Hang&Lock

  • 3 steam levels

  • SmartFlow Gold steam plate

AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

Achieve better ironing results faster, with air suction. This innovative AirStretch technology uses adjustable suction force to gently pull and stretch the garment while keeping it close for deeper steam penetration. This combination helps you to achieve great ironing results with only one hand.

SmartFlow Gold steam plate for great results

SmartFlow Gold steam plate for great results

SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a premium gold ceramic coating that enables better gliding, scratch and corrosion resistance.

ShoulderFit Hanger

ShoulderFit Hanger

For easier ironing and improved results on shoulder parts, the smart 3D fabric pad provides a better fit for the garment and support while ironing. The 3D pad is removable so that you can use the hanger for different type of garments such as blouses, dresses, trousers and skirts.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

23/02/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Very Easy to Use

Very easy to use with good design. I especially like the suction airflow which means I don't have to pull the clothes taut to smoothen out the creases. Works fine for the delicate fabrics too. Plus it's light enough for me to move the steamer around the house. Happy with the purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC568/60 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC568/60 Garment Steamer

06/04/2017

Singapore

Singapore

No longer need the ironing board and heavy duty iron

The last time I ironed my clothes were probably five years ago when I was still in the uniformed service. Even so, during those times, I view ironing as the least of my priorities as it is truly a hassle. Whenever I have a mountain of crumpled clothes, I would hang them so that after a few days, the wrinkles would not be obvious or quite visible. I would usually use the dryer after washing machine by the way. The team who invented this ingenious product must have read the minds of the lazy people. This product is truly, indeed, for people like me. Good: 1. Easy to assemble 2. Slim, Quick and easy to use 3. Childproof – my one year old son was trying to explore the machine & it doesn’t seem like its going to topple over him. Unlike the ironing board and the metal heavy duty iron placed on top of it, I will always have to worry when he’s around it. Probably its time i get rid of the ironing board and heavy duty iron and get this machine for the family. 4. It has a clip to create lines. And the best part, the line can also be easily erased after steaming the line back. 5. I tried on materials like como crepe, cotton, silk and many others. It does the job very well. Bad: 1. The one and only hardcore purple dress which the steamer failed to erase its stubborn wrinkles. 2. The water tank capacity is too small. After I steamed about two dresses and one pants, the water level almost finished. This is probably because I used the highest level steam and not the eco level steam. Conclusion: Highly recommended. Main reason for purchase because it’s easy to use and really not much hassle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC568/60 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC568/60 Garment Steamer

24/07/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Disappointment

Water leaks from the base so you will have place it on a mat when using. The water tank is also small and after about 4-5 presses, you will need to refill the tank. The pole extension clip is not strong and will slide down after a while.

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC568/60 Garment Steamer

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC568/60 Garment Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.