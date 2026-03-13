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2 year warranty

All series

Steam iron

Discontinued

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Steam iron

GC4330/02

Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Steam iron

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g), elongated steam slots, and special safety features.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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