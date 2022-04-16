2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
BHD029/09
Discontinued
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the Cool Shot function on my Philips Hair Dryer do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair