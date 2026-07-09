Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Published on 09 July 2026
Depending on your hair styling device you may find the model and serial number on different locations on your hair care device. Model numbers for Philips Hair Stylers usually start with an HP or BH, followed by a number. The serial number has 4 digits in the format of YYWW (year and week.)
Hairdryers
The model number for hair dryers can be found on the back of the handle or under the main body.
Hair straighteners
The model number for hair straighteners is located on the inner body, under the straightening plate.
Multistylers
For Philips Hair Stylers and Curlers the model number can be found at the back of the handle.
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