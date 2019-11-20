How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
Published on 2019-11-20
Depending on your Philips Hair Dryer model, it may come with a few attachments. Find out here how to use these attachments.
The volume diffuser has been developed to dry your hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume to your hair. Follow these steps for the best results: 1. Attach the diffuser to the front of your hair dryer. 2. To enhance volume for curls and get a bouncy hairstyle, hold the hairdryer vertically at the ends of your hair. Move the hair dryer up in a circular motion. 3. To add volume at the roots of your hair, hold the hair dryer close to your scalp. Make sure the pins of your diffuser touch your scalp. Now move the hairdryer in a circular motion.
The styling or concentrator nozzle is used to create smooth, sleek hair styles. To use this attachment follow these simple steps. 1. Put the styling nozzle on the front of your hair dryer. 2. Point the nozzle directly at the brush you are using to dry your hair. The direct airflow helps create the perfect hair style.