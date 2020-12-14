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Discontinued

DryCare EssentialEnergy efficient hairdryer

BHD029/09

4.4

| (37) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Dry fast, consume less energy

Philips DryCare Essential, has an innovative fan design reaching a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer, with only 1600W energy use.*

See all benefits

Dry fast, consume less energy

  • DryCare Essential

  • Ionic

2100W drying performance with 1600W energy use

2100W drying performance with 1600W energy use

The new fan design allows you to reach a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer (drying rate of approximately 5g/min) with only 1600W energy use. This is equivalent to 23% energy saving*

Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution

Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution

The Even Heat Distribution feature, means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed evenly on your hair while you dry- even at high temperatures - and prevents the formation of damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating helping to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

37

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

3

14/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent hair dryer

Just powerful enough to dry my hair quickly without entangling. Good purchase.

Pros

light weight

Cons

loud but bearable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-11-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-11-14

28/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Philips employee

Simple, lightweight, easy to use

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is a no frills hairdryer. Simple features and suitable for everyday use to dry my hair. I also like that it's lightweight. This makes it easier for me to bring it out to use after a gym session.

Pros

lightweight, easy to use

This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-07-28

This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-07-28

28/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Philips employee

Fuss-Free Dryer

[Employee of philipsglobal] Easy to operate, works well as expected for a dryer. Does not feel very damaging to the hair. Overall, a good buy.

Pros

Dries hair without much damage

This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-04-28

This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-04-28

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Disclaimers

  1. compared with a 2100W Philips dryer (HP8230, IEC61855)