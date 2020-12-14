2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dry fast, consume less energy
Philips DryCare Essential, has an innovative fan design reaching a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer, with only 1600W energy use.*
DryCare Essential
Ionic
The new fan design allows you to reach a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer (drying rate of approximately 5g/min) with only 1600W energy use. This is equivalent to 23% energy saving*
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
The Even Heat Distribution feature, means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed evenly on your hair while you dry- even at high temperatures - and prevents the formation of damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating helping to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
4.4
of 5
37
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
fanof
14/12/2020
Singapore
Excellent hair dryer
Just powerful enough to dry my hair quickly without entangling. Good purchase.
Pros
light weight
Cons
loud but bearable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-11-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-11-14
Shu1212
28/08/2020
Singapore
Philips employee
Simple, lightweight, easy to use
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is a no frills hairdryer. Simple features and suitable for everyday use to dry my hair. I also like that it's lightweight. This makes it easier for me to bring it out to use after a gym session.
Pros
lightweight, easy to use
This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-07-28
This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-07-28
sm23
28/08/2020
Singapore
Philips employee
Fuss-Free Dryer
[Employee of philipsglobal] Easy to operate, works well as expected for a dryer. Does not feel very damaging to the hair. Overall, a good buy.
Pros
Dries hair without much damage
This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-04-28
This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD029/03 Energy efficient hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-04-28
compared with a 2100W Philips dryer (HP8230, IEC61855)