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Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?

Published on 05 March 2025

Yes. You can feed your baby thick food using Natural Response teat number 6. Teat number 6 is specially created for thicker liquids such as anti-regurgitation (AR) formula milk, milk mixed with cereals, baby rice, baby food/milk mixtures and soups.

New teat navigation on product packs in 2025!

We are in the process of updating our product packs with clear navigation. The new navigation comes with easily recognisable colours and better clarity on the teat flow rate. New guidance, same teats in the pack!

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY966/12 , SCY933/01 , SCY930/01 , SCY670/02 , SCY673/81 , SCY673/82 , SCY900/01 , SCY900/02 , SCY903/01 , SCY903/02 , SCY903/04 , SCY903/11 , SCD838/11 , SCY903/66 , SCY903/67 , SCY906/01 , SCY906/02 , SCY961/02 , SCY962/02 , SCY963/02 , SCY964/02 , SCY965/02 , SCY903/21 , SCY670/00 , SCY670/01 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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