2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY966/12, SCY933/01, SCY930/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?