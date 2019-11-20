Volume diffuser

The volume diffuser has been developed to dry your hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume to your hair. Follow these steps for the best results:

1. Attach the diffuser to the front of your hair dryer.

2. To enhance volume for curls and get a bouncy hairstyle, hold the hairdryer vertically at the ends of your hair. Move the hair dryer up in a circular motion.

3. To add volume at the roots of your hair, hold the hair dryer close to your scalp. Make sure the pins of your diffuser touch your scalp. Now move the hairdryer in a circular motion.