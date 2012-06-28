Home
Products
Main menu
Products
Sound and vision
Main menu
Sound and vision
TV, Monitors and Video
Sound and vision
TV, Monitors and Video
TV
Monitors
Projectors
Media players
Audio
Sound and vision
Audio
Home audio
Headphones
Wireless Speakers
Communication
Sound and vision
Communication
Data storage
Accessories
Sound and vision
Accessories
Cables & connectivity
Audio & video
Batteries & chargers
Mobile accessories
Computer accessories
Personal care
Main menu
Personal care
For Men
Personal care
For Men
FACE Shavers
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
HAIR clippers
BODY groomers
For Women
Personal care
For Women
Hair removal
Haircare
Oral Health Care
Personal care
Oral Health Care
Electric toothbrushes
Toothbrush heads
Mother & child care
Main menu
Mother & child care
Guidance & Support
Mother & child care
Guidance & Support
Philips Avent homepage
For babies
Mother & child care
For babies
Breast pumps & care
Baby bottles & nipples
Bottle warmers & sterilizers
Toddler sippy cups
Starter & baby gift sets
For toddlers
Mother & child care
For toddlers
Food makers & tableware
Pacifiers
Baby monitors & thermometers
Household products
Main menu
Household products
Prepare & Cook
Household products
Prepare & Cook
Cooking
Cooking accessories
Food Preparation
Soy Milk Maker
Ironing & Cleaning
Household products
Ironing & Cleaning
Vacuum Cleaners
Ironing
Garment Steamers
Air Care
Household products
Air Care
Air purifier and Air humidifier
Lighting
Main menu
Lighting
Consumer lighting
Lighting
Consumer lighting
Consumer lighting
Philips Hue
Lighting
Philips Hue
Philips Hue
Automotive
Main menu
Automotive
Car
Automotive
Car
Car lights
Xenon
LED
All car lights
Where to buy
Motorcycle
Automotive
Motorcycle
Motorcycle lights
Halogen
LED
All motorcycle lights
Accessories
Automotive
Accessories
Car accessories
Car air quality
Dashcams
Accessories
Main menu
Accessories
Mens' shaving & grooming accessories
Mother and child care
Coffee appliances accessories and parts
My Philips
Main menu
My Philips
Log in
Sign up
My profile
Show all my products
Register your product
Log out
Subscribe to our newsletter
1
Support
Main menu
Support
Support Home
Find your product
Software and drivers
Warranty
Contact
My Philips
About Philips
For professionals
support search icon
Search terms
1
Power toothbrushes
PowerUp
Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush
View product
Philips Sonicare PowerUp
Sonic electric toothbrush
HX3110/00
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Which brush head fits my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with braces
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
Show more
Show less
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
Português (Brasil)
Ελληνική
Kazakh
Nederlands
日本語
ไทย
Français (Canada)
Serbian
Български
Malay
Magyar
Svenska
Español
Hebrew
简体中文
Eesti
繁體中文
English (US)
Suomeksi
한국어
Arabic
Čeština
Dansk
Română
Türkçe
Русский
Português
Tiếng Việt
Français
Deutsch
Lietuvių
Italiano
Persian (Farsi)
Украинский
Bahasa Indonesian
English
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 4.6 MB
February 14, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
Leaflet
Version: 16.1.1
PDF file, 971.4 kB
July 18, 2019
User manual
PDF file, 2.8 MB
June 28, 2012
User manual
PDF file, 4.6 MB
February 14, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 507.4 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 2.6 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 4.6 MB
February 14, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 3.6 MB
June 28, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 4.6 MB
February 14, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 701.6 kB
May 21, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 861.5 kB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 5.1 MB
June 17, 2013
Show more
Show less
Register your product
Find service center
Search
Suggested products