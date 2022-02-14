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    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT3217WT/00

    Rich sound wherever you go

    Experience rich sound for your music and crystal clear call clarity with these True wireless headphones. Comfortable, reliable and with a charging case that slips in your pocket! IPX5 splash and sweat resistant and with 26 hours play time.

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    True Wireless Headphones

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    Rich sound wherever you go

    • Rich sound
    • Clear call quality
    • IPX5 water resistant
    • Up to 26 hours play time
    Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

    Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

    These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

    2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

    2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

    ENC utilizes a dual-mic, noise-canceling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!

    Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

    Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

    Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

    IPX5 splash and sweat resistant

    An IPX5 rating lets you bring your music with you no matter the weather! The headphones are water resistant and won't even mind the occasional shower so you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

    Dedicated Philips Headphones App support

    Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. Make your sounds your own! The Philips Headphones App puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust the levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.

    Touch controls. Easy to pair

    Touch controls on the earbuds make life super-easy! Use them to pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

    Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

    Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      101.5 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.2
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      24.8  cm
      Gross weight
      4.135  kg
      Height
      24.7  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 12587 9
      Nett weight
      1.848  kg
      Tare weight
      2.287  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      16.4  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      11.5  cm
      Height
      11  cm
      Nett weight
      0.231  kg
      Gross weight
      0.46  kg
      Tare weight
      0.229  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 12587 6

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 + 20  hour(s)
      Talk time
      6 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.5  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      460  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3.3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 12587 2
      Gross weight
      0.131  kg
      Nett weight
      0.077  kg
      Tare weight
      0.054  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics
      ENC microphone
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      6.25 x 2.40 x 4.56  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      3.41 x 2.00 x 2.18  cm
      Total weight
      0.051  kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20233 7

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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