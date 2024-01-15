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    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT1209PK/97

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Get your music on

    The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes, and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass, and a pocket-sized charging case, these super-small and comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day-and night.

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    True Wireless Headphones

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    Get your music on

    • Small buds. Great value
    • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
    • Pocket-sized charging case
    • Clear calls
    Small and comfy earbuds that love a big bassline

    Small and comfy earbuds that love a big bassline

    These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound. Tap the left earbud to activate dynamic bass and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines, even when listening quietly.

    Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

    Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Solid Bluetooth connection

    Solid Bluetooth connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Pocket-sized charging case

    The slimline charging case slips easily into a pocket, so you can keep your earbuds protected and charging while you're not using them. Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.

    Up to 18 hours play time with the case

    You get 6 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 12 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Comfy fit and handy on-ear touch controls

    The ear tips rest gently but securely in your ear canal and interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers let you find your perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple. Activate the dynamic bass-boost function, control playback or pick up a call--and more.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 10 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      10 mW
      Sensitivity
      97 dB (-10 dbfs 1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      24.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      21.8  cm
      Gross weight
      2.355  kg
      Height
      19.8  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 13997 5
      Nett weight
      1.2  kg
      Tare weight
      1.155  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      11.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10  cm
      Height
      8.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.15  kg
      Gross weight
      0.258  kg
      Tare weight
      0.108  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 13997 2

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 + 12  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      7.5  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      300  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      9.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9  cm
      Depth
      3.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 13997 8
      Gross weight
      0.069  kg
      Nett weight
      0.05  kg
      Tare weight
      0.019  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Pink
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.80 x 3.59 x 2.52  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.23 x 1.79 x 2.19  cm
      Total weight
      0.03  kg

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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