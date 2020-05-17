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  • Feel that bass Feel that bass Feel that bass

    On-ear Wireless Headphones

    TAH4205BK/00

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from.

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    On-ear Wireless Headphones

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    Feel that bass

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Compact folding
    • Up to 29 hours play time
    BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

    BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

    These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

    29 hours play time. USB-C charging

    29 hours play time. USB-C charging

    You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.

    Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

    Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

    Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

    Flat-fold design for easy storage

    Flat-fold design for easy storage

    Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

    Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

    Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

    Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

    One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

    Compact foldable design for easy portability

    Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      110 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0 or above
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      17  cm
      Gross weight
      1.043  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10969 5
      Nett weight
      0.5415  kg
      Tare weight
      0.5015  kg

    • Convenience

      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      29  hour(s)
      Talk time
      21 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 4hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      5.3  g
      Battery life standby time
      166 hr
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10969 8
      Gross weight
      0.286  kg
      Nett weight
      0.1805  kg
      Tare weight
      0.1055  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Width
      16.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Weight
      0.15  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20090 6

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    • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
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