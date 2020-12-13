TAH3155BK/97
Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.
Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.
Real inward folding which is excellent for travel and let you can work anywhere.
Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.
USB cable with driver firmware can bring powerful and professional function of a computer headset.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Design
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.