2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAE5008WT/00
Here comes the bass.
Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to navigate playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track!
Powerful bass
Lightweight, in-ear fit
3-button in-line remote
USB-C connector
What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver big bold bass from powerful 10 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening from ear buds that fit just right.
Pay your playlists the proper respect by listening to them the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones feature build-in DAC which enhances the quality of what you listen to. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear tips create a perfect seal that you can wear for hours at a time. Enjoy all-day listening comfort.
Reviews
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.