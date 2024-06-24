2 year warranty
TAE2146WT/97
Dynamic bass
Powerful 10 mm drivers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
USB-C plug
10mm drivers
Close-back in-ear
With the integrated microphone and call button, you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling while easily answering and ending calls from your headset.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
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