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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE3805WT/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White

Extra bass

The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily.

See all benefits

Compact headset with oval sound tube

Extra bass

  • White

Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

Closed in-ear design for enhanced bass and noise isolation

Closed in-ear design for enhanced bass and noise isolation

Ultra small in-ear design ensures a snug and comfy fit to block out ambient noise, while its closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/11/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Superb !!!!!!!!!!

Superb ear headphone in low price and Sound quality is very Nice and crystal clear. Performance and Design is Excellent!!!!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3805BL In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3805BL In ear headphones with mic

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