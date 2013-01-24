Search terms
Good feeding, good sleeping
Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips AVENT Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.** See all benefits
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.
Five different nipple flow rates are available.
The Philips Avent feeding bottle consists of only three components for ease of cleaning and has an dormal cap for hygienic storage and transportation. In a randomised clinical trial the design of the Philips Avent bottle was compared with another leading brand over a 12 month period. The maternal satisfaction in terms of ease of cleaning (p=0.04) and ease of assembly (p=0.02) was significantly better in the Philips Avent bottle.
This BPA-Free bottle (0% Bisphenol A) is made of honey-colored PES material for extra durability
