2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF663/18
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How do I know which bottle I have?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair