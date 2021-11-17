Full disclosure, our baby hasn't had too much difficulty taking a bottle, even with exclusive breast feeding. For date nights, we leave the baby with a family/friend and he gets the bottle. He hasn't met a bottle that he has had difficulty with. Thankful we got to try this Avent natural first flow nipple thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel! But with that said, he took to the Avent Natural Baby Bottle and First Flow Nipple like a champ. Since we tried the nipple when he was about 6 months old, I did feel like it got a little slow for him at times. I do think having different nipple flow options are great. Especially if the baby has gas/colic troubles or will go from breast fed to bottle fed, back and forth. This nipple was a great option for the times the baby was less in the mood for vigorous feeding. It didn't cause additional gas from bottle feeding and it didn't disrupt my exclusive breast feeding. All in all, whether bottle fed exclusively or bottle and breast fed, this nipple is great!