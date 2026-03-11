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2 year warranty
Baby bottles & nipples
All series
Philips Avent Natural nipple
Discontinued
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SCF657
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User Manual
All (5)
For which kind of food can I use the variable flow teat?
Is this product recyclable?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Which Philips Avent Natural teat suits my baby best?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses
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