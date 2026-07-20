2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SA4TP404WF/97
Discontinued
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
How long should I charge a GoGear player before first use?
Does my Philips player support DRM files?
What is Surround for Movies in my Philips SA4TP player?
How long does firmware update of the Philips player take?
Does my Philips MP3 player support Audible audiobooks?
How to minimize issues with my Philips player?
How to conserve battery power and maximize playtime?
How to use the bookmark feature in Audio books?
How to conserve battery power and maximize playtime?
How to lock the screen of my Philips MP3 player?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair