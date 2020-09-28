Search terms

1

Shaver series 5000

Wet & Dry electric shaver

S5582/20
Overall Rating / 5
1 award
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S5582/20
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      • Integrated pop-up trimmer
      More cutting performance in every stroke

      More cutting performance in every stroke

      Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Follows the contours of your face

      Follows the contours of your face

      Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

      Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

      This new shape precision shaver is enhanced with hair guiding channels for optimal cutting and skin comfort.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

      A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

      Fully charged in one hour

      Fully charged in one hour

      Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      The electric shaver with an Eco passport

      The electric shaver with an Eco passport

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. With shaving blades produced using 100% renewable electricity and packaging made with recyclable materials, all shavers come with an Eco passport.

      A more intuitive shaving experience

      A more intuitive shaving experience

      You can easily see how much power is left with the 3-level LED display. Your Philips shaver not only tells you when it's time to charge, it also has indicators for locking, cleaning and replacing the head.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        • Battery level indicator
        • LED display
        • Travel lock
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Battery type
        Li-ion

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Shaving heads
        Angular
        Color
        Ocean Blue

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.