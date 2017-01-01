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  • A close shave A close shave A close shave

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    PT730/14

    A close shave

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

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    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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    A close shave

    in less strokes with DualPrecision

    • DualPrecision Flexing heads
    • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
    • Pop-up trimmer
    DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

    DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

    DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

    Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

    45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    LED Display

    LED Display

    Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      < 0.2  W
      Maximum power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      • Anti-slip
      • Ergonomic Easy Grip
      • Rubber

    • Service

      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee
      Replacement head
      • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8
      • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      DualPrecision heads
      Contour following
      Dynamic contour response

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • QuickRinse hair chamber
      • Fully washable shaver
      Display
      1 LED indicator
      Operation
      • Rechargeable battery
      • Corded and cordless
      Shaving time
      45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
      Charging time
      • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
      • 8 hours
      Display indicates
      • Battery full
      • Battery low
      • Charging
      • Replace shaving heads
      • Quick charge

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