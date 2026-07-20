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2 year warranty

All series

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

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5.1 Home theater

HTD3500K/98

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 20 July 2026

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 953 kB
  • 20 July 2026

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