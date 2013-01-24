Home
NIVEA

NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

HS8020/18
NIVEA
NIVEA
  Smooth shave, healthy skin
    NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    HS8020/18
    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner is dispensed through the shaving heads directly onto the skin, moisturizing it while shaving. The conditioner contains chamomile and vitamins to protect your skin against irritation See all benefits

      Smooth shave, healthy skin

      Conditioner Dispensing System

      • Battery indicator
      Flex Tracker system

      Flex Tracker system

      The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

      Glide rings

      Glide rings

      The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

      NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

      NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

      NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

      Integrated cartridge refill system

      Integrated cartridge refill system

      Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

      Wet use

      Wet use

      Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        Flex Tracker system
        SkinComfort
        • NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system
        • Glide rings

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless
        Charging
        8 hours
        Wet & Dry
        Shower use
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Creams & Lotions
        28 ml shaving conditioner starting can
        Stand
        Charging stand
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  min

