Electric shaver

HS190
    Simple, compact and advanced two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close shave

    Simple, compact and advanced two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close shave See all benefits

    Simple, compact and advanced two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close shave See all benefits

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Technical Specifications

      Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Individual floating heads

      Ease of use

        Charging
        Battery operation
        Cordless

      Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ4+

