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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
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Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2104/03
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2104/03 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Blender
All (4)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I use the filter?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
The blender jar leaks. What should I do?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
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