Daily Collection

Blender

HR2104/03
  Fresh smoothie and food made easy
    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2104/03
      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      With extra strong power and blade

      • 400 W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • 5 star serrated blade
      Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

      Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds

      Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.

      Use mill accessory to grind any hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts and dried chili and peppers.

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.

      New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and beige
        Material housing
        PP
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes
        Mini chopper
        Yes
        Filter
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        400  W
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Effective jar capacity
        1.25  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity mini chopper
        120  ml
        Capacity mill
        120  ml
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

