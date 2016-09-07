2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1830/03
Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits
The slow juicing technology of this Philips juicer, extracts the natural flavors from your fruits. With the right amount of pulp, the perfect texture and limited foam, your juice is truly delicious. Treat yourself with tasty homemade juice!
150 W
Slow juicer
2 directions button
The juicer takes limited space on the kitchen counter and is easy to store.
Juicing cherry tomatoes, grapes or strawberries becomes easy. Place the fruits on the tray and direct then with the pusher directly into the tube.
2.8
of 5
6
Reviews
Edra
07/09/2016
Philippines
No fuss! Does the Job Well.
I bought this juicer today, and I made at least 1.5 liters of pure cold-pressed juice (combined leafy greens, fibrous veggies and citrus fruits) in one go. It has very few parts, was easy to assemble and was easy to clean. It eliminated so many steps that I needed to do, compared to when I was using my centrifugal juicer, or my manual slow juicer. All in all, the price was very competitive, and the performance was above expectations. It made my juicing experience very enjoyable. Thank you Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer
mlim650
07/04/2015
Singapore
Cheap Slower Juicer that works for me
Compared to the Hurom this is considered cheap so I decided to give it a shot. I juice mostly fruits and some vegetables like celery, beet root. Have not tried leafy ones yet. So far it performs well in general. It's quiet and rather compact. I have not tried wheatgrass but it's on my list. The juicer is easy to disassemble and assemble. Cleaning is easy and the package comes with all the tools needed. I find that the cap where the residue is extracted from rather troublesome to clean. Once you remove the cap there is a seal around it and juice/residue sometimes get trapped there which means that I have to remove the seal to clean it. Simply prying the seal out with a point of a knife will do. The other things is that it is not very good with soft fruits like kiwi. Some flesh managed to pass through the filter every single time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer
Janeth
05/07/2016
Singapore
Easy to assemble
Easy to assemble and dismantle. Need to cut fruits to smaller pieces as the feeding tube is narrow. the jug to hold the pulp is placed in an awkward place - poor design.
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer