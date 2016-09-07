ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits
  • Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

Discontinued

Viva CollectionSlow juicer

HR1830/03

2.8

| (6) Reviews

Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

The slow juicing technology of this Philips juicer, extracts the natural flavors from your fruits. With the right amount of pulp, the perfect texture and limited foam, your juice is truly delicious. Treat yourself with tasty homemade juice!

See all benefits

Smooth juice with all the natural flavors

Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

  • 150 W

  • Slow juicer

  • 2 directions button

Comfortable juicing with limited vibrations

Comfortable juicing with limited vibrations

Compact design for storage

Compact design for storage

The juicer takes limited space on the kitchen counter and is easy to store.

Guiding tray directs fruits straight into the feeding tube

Guiding tray directs fruits straight into the feeding tube

Juicing cherry tomatoes, grapes or strawberries becomes easy. Place the fruits on the tray and direct then with the pusher directly into the tube.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

6

Reviews

07/09/2016

Philippines

Philippines

No fuss! Does the Job Well.

I bought this juicer today, and I made at least 1.5 liters of pure cold-pressed juice (combined leafy greens, fibrous veggies and citrus fruits) in one go. It has very few parts, was easy to assemble and was easy to clean. It eliminated so many steps that I needed to do, compared to when I was using my centrifugal juicer, or my manual slow juicer. All in all, the price was very competitive, and the performance was above expectations. It made my juicing experience very enjoyable. Thank you Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer

07/04/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Cheap Slower Juicer that works for me

Compared to the Hurom this is considered cheap so I decided to give it a shot. I juice mostly fruits and some vegetables like celery, beet root. Have not tried leafy ones yet. So far it performs well in general. It's quiet and rather compact. I have not tried wheatgrass but it's on my list. The juicer is easy to disassemble and assemble. Cleaning is easy and the package comes with all the tools needed. I find that the cap where the residue is extracted from rather troublesome to clean. Once you remove the cap there is a seal around it and juice/residue sometimes get trapped there which means that I have to remove the seal to clean it. Simply prying the seal out with a point of a knife will do. The other things is that it is not very good with soft fruits like kiwi. Some flesh managed to pass through the filter every single time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer

05/07/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to assemble

Easy to assemble and dismantle. Need to cut fruits to smaller pieces as the feeding tube is narrow. the jug to hold the pulp is placed in an awkward place - poor design.

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1830/03 Slow juicer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.