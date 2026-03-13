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Food Preparation
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Viva Collection Slow juicer
Discontinued
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HR1830/03
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Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Slow juicer - English (US)
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Slow juicer
All (9)
Will the plastic parts discolor after juicing color intensive fruit?
How do I prepare the fruits or vegetables before juicing?
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Why does the pulp feel moist?
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