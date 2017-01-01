Home
Electric shaver

HQ916
  A fresh clean shave for success
    A fresh clean shave for success

    The washable, rotary, two headed Philips electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday. See all benefits

      • With Super Lift & Cut
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

      Anti-slip grip

      Anti-slip grip

      The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips are designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Independently floating heads + reflex action

      Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

      • Design

        Material
        Chrome
        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving System
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Skin Comfort
        Comfort shaving heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        Charging
        Shaving: cordless shaving only
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        30 minutes
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Shaving heads

        Super Lift and Cut
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

