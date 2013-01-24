Home
SmartTouch-XL

Electric shaver

HQ9080
  The ultra close shave
    For men who only want the very best, this two header SmartTouch-XL shaver combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a fast, smooth, close shave with less irritation.

      The ultra close shave

      Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      Constantly keeps the 2 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

      Speed-XL shaving heads: for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads: for a fast and close shave

      The two shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Quick charge
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        26 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Bathroom stand
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

