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  • For a faster and closer shave For a faster and closer shave For a faster and closer shave

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ8150/16

    For a faster and closer shave

    The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    For a faster and closer shave

    50% more shaving surface

    Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

    Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

    The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Individually floating heads

    Individually floating heads

    Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Cordless and corded use

    Cordless and corded use

    Battery low indicator

    Battery low indicator

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Stand
      Charging stand

    • Design

      Finishing
      • Chromed display
      • Lacquer
      • Multipurpose chromed display

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Styling
      Precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Quick charge
      • Corded
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      18 days

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