Coolskin

NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

HQ7742/16
  • As close as a blade with less irritation As close as a blade with less irritation As close as a blade with less irritation
    Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    As close as a blade with less irritation

    Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.

      As close as a blade with less irritation

      with NIVEA FOR MEN *when using the HQ 170 lotion

      Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

      Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

      NIVEA FOR MEN lotion/gel moisturizes during shaving to prepare your skin for a closer cut and protect against irritation. Vitamin-enriched and alcohol-free for healthy, energized skin. Easy-to-Insert Cartridge System.

      Glide rings for smooth gliding and less skin irritation

      Glide rings for smooth gliding and less skin irritation

      The unique glide rings keep the gel/lotion in contact with the skin longer for smoother gliding and less skin irritation.

      Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

      Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

      You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

      Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

      Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Individual floating heads
        • 3D contour following System
        SkinComfort
        Glide rings
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Charging
        8 hours
        Wet & Dry
        Shower use
        Shaving time
        15 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Luxurious pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • When using the HQ170 lotion

