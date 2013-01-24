Search terms
Comfortably close
This newly designed Philips Norelco shaver HQ7240 keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap. And it's designed for increased comfort.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
