Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ7160/16
Overall Rating / 5
  • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7160/16
    Overall Rating / 5

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

      Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Quick charge
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  min

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.