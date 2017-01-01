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    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7100/16

    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver HQ7100 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

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    Comfortably close

    Shaves even the shortest hairs

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Mains
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      Precision Cutting System
      SkinComfort
      Comfort shaving heads

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Washable

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