Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ7100/16
  • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
    This Philips electric shaver HQ7100 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver HQ7100 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Precision Cutting System
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        SkinComfort
        Comfort shaving heads

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power system

        Mains
        Yes

