Deep-fat fryer

HD6110
    With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

      Easy to use and clean

      • 1000 g
      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

      The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

      Automatic lid release at the touch of a button

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Adjustable thermostat
        150-190  °C
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1900  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity
        1000  g
        Oil content
        2  L
        Cord length
        1  m

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        300 x 255 x 380  mm
        Weight appliance
        2.8  kg
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)
        Color(s)
        White with light green

