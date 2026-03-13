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2 year warranty

All series

Deep-fat fryer

Discontinued

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Deep-fat fryer

HD6110

Deep-fat fryer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 926.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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