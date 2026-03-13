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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Deep-fat fryer
Discontinued
Support
HD6110
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User Manual Philips
With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring.
Why does the fryer give off a strong and unpleasant smell?
The oil or fat foams strongly during frying. What should I do?
Oil or fat spills over the edge of the fryer during frying. What should I do?
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