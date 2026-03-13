Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Coffee
All series
Aluminium Collection Coffee maker
Discontinued
Support
HD5410/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Coffee maker HD5410/00
This elegant coffeemaker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and full flavor thanks to is unique Boil & Brew system
All (4)
Why is my Philips Coffee Maker making noise during brewing?
How often should I descale my Philips Coffee Maker?
Where can I buy a new jug for my Philips Coffee Maker?
How do I descale my Philips Café Gourmet Coffee Maker?
The coffee from my Philips Coffee Maker is not hot enough
The Philips coffee maker still drips after brewing
My Philips Coffee Maker is not strong enough
The filter holder of my Philips Coffee Maker overflows
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you