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2 year warranty

All series

Aluminium Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Aluminium CollectionCoffee maker

HD5410/00

Aluminium Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Coffee maker HD5410/00

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

This elegant coffeemaker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and full flavor thanks to is unique Boil & Brew system

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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