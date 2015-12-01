2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glass jug
Boil and brew system
Aluminium
The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.
For 8-12 cups, designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavour.
Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Kondor
01/12/2015
US
Best Coffee Maker that I have ever owned!
Beautifully designed. It makes coffee making a beautiful thing to observe! Coffee quality is always predictably great!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD5410/00 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD5410/00 Coffee maker