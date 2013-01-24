Home
Toaster oven

HD4493/08
  Delicious hot food easily
    Toaster oven

    HD4493/08
    Delicious hot food easily

    A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to get good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.

    Toaster oven

    Delicious hot food easily

    Delicious hot food easily

    Toaster oven

    Delicious hot food easily

      Delicious hot food easily

      30-minute timer

      30-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Large square baking tray (230 x 230 mm)

      Large square baking tray (230 x 230 mm)

      Toasts or warms food and snacks

      Toasts or warms food and snacks.

      Ready bell sounds when food is ready

      Ready bell sounds when food is ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        9  L
        Effective capacity
        5.7  L
        Power
        900  W
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Heating elements
        Quartz (2x)
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
        Available color(s)
        Pearl white/grey/blue /08

      • Accessories included

        Baking tray
        230 x 230  mm

