Search terms
Delicious hot food easily
A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to get good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious hot food easily
A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to get good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.
Delicious hot food easily
A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to get good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious hot food easily
A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to get good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
Toasts or warms food and snacks.
Ready bell sounds when food is ready.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories included