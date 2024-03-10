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2 year warranty

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Toaster oven

Discontinued

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Toaster oven

HD4493/08

Toaster oven

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Toaster oven

  • PDF file, 6.7 MB
  • 10 March 2024

A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to get good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.

  • PDF file
  • 22 August 2024

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